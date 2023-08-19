Hurricane Hilary: Bay Area first responders head to SoCal to assist

Bay Area first responders are heading to Southern California to help out with the response efforts for Hurricane Hilary. The California Office of Emergency Management has rallied a swift water rescue team with experts from several Bay Area fire departments.

16 Bay Area firefighters, who have special Swiftwater training loaded up to head south Saturday. Specifically, they’re being called to the Riverside County area, where flooding is expected.

They’re bringing five vehicles on the road, plus water equipment and staff who are trained rescue swimmers.

“Everybody came here to get our boats together, all the equipment and make sure that everything is in working order. So we can get out the door and get to Southern California and get some eyes on the area we’re going to be working in potentially and talk to the folks,” said Frank Nasca, a Task Force Leader with Oakland Task Force 4 .

The group doesn’t know yet how long they’ll be deployed for, for now they say they’ll be there as long as they’re needed.