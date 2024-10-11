natural disasters

Hurricane Milton: How Bay Area agencies and companies are sending help

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area response to Hurricane Milton has been widespread by sending aid workers and technology all over Florida to help people and help predict what might come next.

Alameda-based Saildrone is currently gathering data off the coast of Florida with its 23-foot vessels being tossed around, but providing necessary weather reports.

Also heading east are Bay Area Red Cross volunteers who have been working since before Hurricane Helene to provide food and shelter.

The Bay Area also sent rescue crews from Menlo Park and Oakland to Florida to assist FEMA help those who need it the most.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman takes a closer look in the video report above.

