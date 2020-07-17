Husband: Suspects Point Guns at Wife During Home Invasion in San Jose's Willow Glen

A San Jose man said he managed to scare off two men who busted through his front door and pointed guns at his wife during a Monday morning home invasion.

Rodel Cruzet said the break-in happened around 6 a.m. at his residence along Minnesota Avenue near W. Alma Avenue in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

Cruzet said he and his wife fell asleep Sunday night while watching movies on their couch. Cruzet woke up around 1:30 a.m. and went to bed. He said he did not wake his wife.

Several hours later, Cruzet heard a loud bang. He said he heard his wife scream. When he asked if she was OK, she didn't respond.

Cruzet said he poked his head out and saw his wife on the floor with two men standing over her pointing guns at her.

Cruzet said he snuck into another room in the house, grabbed his pistol, loaded it and started heading for the front room. While on his way, one of the men yelled that they had his wife, Cruzet said. That's when Cruzet said he charged into the room.

When the men saw he was armed, they took off and escaped in a Mercedes, Cruzet said.

They believe they were targeted for their litter of French Bulldog puppies.

Cruzet said he is going around the neighborhood asking residents for surveillance footage in the hopes of catching the suspects.