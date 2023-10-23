Highway 87 repaving project ahead of schedule, but Caltrans will continue improvements during overnight hours

On budget and ahead of schedule.

That is how Caltrans is describing the rehabilitation of the southbound lanes of Highway 87. The stretch of highway between Highways 285 and 85 was shut down over the weekend so crews could repave and repair the aging roadway.

"We were able to complete the work that was much needed on southbound Highway 87 nine hours ahead of schedule," Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana said.

The fixes, however, are far from over. Caltrans said the repaving for Highway 87 is a two-year project. Crews will still add another layer of asphalt throughout the entire stretch. Caltrans said the work will not require the complete closure of Highway 87.

Commuters on Monday said they have noticed the difference on Highway 87.

"It's a lot better than it was before," commuter Xavier Williams said. "It's always for the better when they're improving things."

But some commuters said they saw water ponding along the repaved northbound lanes on Monday morning. Caltrans said that is still something to work on.

In fact, the entire stretch still needs about an inch of what is called rubberized asphalt to strengthen the surface. The work will likely happen in the overnight hours -- one lane at a time. Then in the spring, crews will raise the barrier between the highway and the light rail tracks, adding protection for drivers and for the trains.

"This isn't just a Band-Aid," Quintana said. "We want to get in there and make sure that area is safe and it is a smooth ride for many more years to come."