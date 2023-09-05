Trend of Hyundai and Kia thefts prompt police warning after another San Jose smoke shop targeted

Late model Kia or Hyundai vehicles continue to be popular targets for thieves to steal and use for committing other crimes.

In the South Bay, the cars are being used to smash into storefronts of smoke shops so thieves can loot them. Police announced Monday six juveniles were arrested in connection to the months-long crime spree.

"This has been happening since March of 2023," San Jose police spokeswoman Stacie Shih said. "We've had dozens of cases of smoke shop burglaries."

The owner of one of the targeted smoke shops declined to speak on Monday in fear of retaliation.

Three of the suspects in the alleged case police announced Monday had also been arrested for the same crime in July. An adult related to one of the juveniles was also arrested for unrelated crimes.

The heists have prompted police to warn owners of 2015 to 2021 Hyundai vehicles and 2010 to 2021 Kia cars to be on alert. Police said the vehicles have an ignition flaw that allows anyone to start the cars with a simple USB cable.

"Make sure you have safety mechanisms in place to prevent vehicle thefts," Shih said of Hyundai or Kia car owners.

Police said both automakers have created a free fix for the flaw, and encourage car owners to contact their dealership.