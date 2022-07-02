Millbrae

Man Dies Following Crash on I-280 in Millbrae: CHP

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

The California Highway Patrol said a man died following a crash on southbound Interstate 280 near the Trousdale exit in Millbrae Saturday.

Traffic was impacted and a Sig Alert went out at 4:40 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man carjacked another person in San Bruno, when he crashed into a tree along the freeway.

The car burst into flames and spread so quickly, crews said the man was not able to get out.

CHP said the driver was traveling at 80 m.p.h. at the time of the crash.

There is no further information at this time.

