San Leandro

1 shot while driving on I-580 in San Leandro: CHP

By Bay City News

FILE of a CHP vehicle.
NBC

A Sunday afternoon freeway shooting in San Leandro left one person in the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said at approximately 2:15 p.m., a vehicle pulled into the San Leandro Police Department parking lot and contacted police.

An occupant of the vehicle was struck by gunfire and police determined the incident may have happened on eastbound Interstate 580 near Grand Ave.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. CHP detectives are investigating.

