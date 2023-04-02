Richmond

Westbound I-80 in Richmond Reopens Following Police Activity

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

Police activity caused severe traffic and lane closures on westbound Interstate 80 near Richmond on Sunday afternoon, according to a 511 alert.

According to the CHP, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle they were pursuing.

CHP closed the freeway in both directions as a precaution. They added the person was taken into custody.

The left lanes of the roadway near Central Avenue were blocked for a time. The area has reopened following the incident.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
