Westbound I-80 in Richmond Reopens Following Police Activity

Police activity caused severe traffic and lane closures on westbound Interstate 80 near Richmond on Sunday afternoon, according to a 511 alert.

According to the CHP, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle they were pursuing.

CHP closed the freeway in both directions as a precaution. They added the person was taken into custody.

The left lanes of the roadway near Central Avenue were blocked for a time. The area has reopened following the incident.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.