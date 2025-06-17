Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) gave emotional remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, recounting his forcible removal from a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Krist Noem last week while urging his senate colleagues to “wake up.”

Padilla started by explaining how it all started: The senior US. senator of California said he decided to be in Los Angeles last week as he saw public immigration raids at workplaces and military presence on the streets of his hometown.

While waiting to be briefed by U.S. Northern Command’s General Gregory Guillot, who is leading Joint Task Force 51 to activate over 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines in LA, Padilla said his scheduled meeting was delayed because of the news conference held by Noem down the hall from where he was.

“I didn't just get up and go,” recalled Padilla, saying he was hoping to better understand Noem and her plans in LA by listening to her news conference. “I asked and was escorted by the National Guardsman and the FBI agent into the press conference. They opened the door for me. They accompanied me into the press briefing room. And they stood next to me as I stood there for a while, listening.”

But Padilla said what triggered him was Noem’s comments on the Trump administration’s wish to "liberate" the city of Los Angeles from “the socialists and the burdensome leadership” by Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

“To somehow liberate us from the very people that we democratically elected to lead our city and our state – Colleagues, let that fundamentally un-American mission statement sink in,” Padilla pleaded. “That is not a mission focused on public safety. And that simply is not and cannot be the mission of federal law enforcement and the United States military.”

Padilla, a San Fernando Valley native and a son of Mexican immigrants, also told other senators that he left his career in engineering after graduating from MIT after protesting against the anti-immigrant rhetoric by then-California Governor Pete Wilson and Proposition 187 in1994.

The former California Secretary of State also described being aggressively escorted out of the news conference.

"I was forced to the ground , first on my knees and then flat on my chest, and I was handcuffed and marched down a hallway repeatedly asking why am I being detained? Not once did they tell me why," he said. “I pray you never have a moment like this.”

As Padilla claimed President Trump was using California and immigrants as scapegoats to distract Americans from a “bad week” following his public spat with Elon Musk and tariff wars, the senator ominously warned U.S. military soldiers could be marching down other cities and states.

“If you really think this is just about immigrants and immigration, it's time to wake up,” Padilla said. “If Donald Trump can bypass the governor and activate the National Guard to put down protests on immigrant rights, he can do it to suppress your rights, too."

As the Senate is working to come up with its own version of President Trump’s budget proposal, the California senator also pleaded with his senate colleagues to speak up.

“No one will redeem America, but Americans. No one is coming to save us, but us,” he said. “If this administration is this afraid of just one senator with a question, colleagues, imagine what the voices of tens of millions of Americans peacefully protesting can do.”