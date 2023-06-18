1 injured in I-80 crash in Rodeo involving big rig, firefighters say

One person was injured in a series of crashes, involving two cars and a big rig, on I-80 Westbound in Rodeo Saturday night, according to Contra Costa County Fire.

The initial crash happened at around 12:51 a.m. just before the Willow Avenue off-ramp, when one driver crashed into an unoccupied car.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Andy Bozzo said when he arrived, both cars were fully engulfed in flames. A gasoline tanker was also involved in the crash, creating worries of fuel leakage.

Fire crews assessed the situation and found that the tanker was only leaking fuel from a 100 gallon saddle tank, which posed no greater threat.

Fire crews quickly contained both the fire and the fuel, according to Bozzo.

“It’s actually amazing that people escaped both of these crashes relatively unharmed,” said Bozzo. “We had one moderate injury that’s being transported, currently. But there were no fatalities at this time.”

Several lanes were closed as Caltrans assessed damage to the freeway, but as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday all lanes have been re-opened.