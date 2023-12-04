IBM

IBM unveils new supercomputer

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the oldest names in computing is hoping to help shape the future of everything.

IBM has rolled out a new ultra-powerful computer powered by super fast chips, with a goal of tackling some of today's biggest problems.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman tracked down the people launching it and a company who might benefit from all that power. Watch his report in the video above.

San Mateo 5 hours ago

Watch: Man in San Mateo steals Christmas tree tied to car's roof

Holidays 11 hours ago

2023 holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, USPS and UPS

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

IBM
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us