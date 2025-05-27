2 detained in reported ICE action at San Francisco courthouse

Federal agents Tuesday morning detained at least two people at a San Francisco courthouse and drove them away from the scene in a Department of Homeland Security vehicle.

One of the detainees was seen taken into custody in handcuffs in a hallway on the fourth floor of the courthouse. He was then put inside a DHS van and driven away.

It did not appear that the detainees had attorneys with them, but a lawyer with the San Francisco Bar Association's Attorney of the Day program was communicating in Spanish with the man detained on the fourth floor. It was not immediately clear what was said between the two.

The DHS released a statement in response to a request for comment, saying in part, "Secretary (Kristi) Noem is reversing (President Joe) Biden's catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This Administration is once again implementing the rule of law. If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to swift deportation."

Attorneys at the court were outraged by the agents' action. Traditionally, immigration court has been hands-off for ICE agents because typically people there have pending immigration cases and are presumed to be safe from deportation until a judge issues a final removal order, the attorneys told NBC Bay Area.

The attorneys said what they witnessed Tuesday, with people being detained at the courthouse, is way outside of the norms of what they're used to seeing.

Neither of the detainees was identified, and the agents at the scene declined to speak with NBC Bay Area.