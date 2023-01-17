Come skate with NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at Ice at the Veranda in Concord! Come glide on the ice Friday, November 4, 2022 through Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

ADMISSION PRICING

$17.00 per skater. Price includes tax, skate rental and 75-minutes of skate time. Available for purchase HERE.

SEASON PASS PRICING

$129.00 per skater. A season pass includes unlimited ice skating during operating hours and the use of rental ice skates. Season passes cannot be transferred from one person to another. One season pass per person. Available for purchase HERE.

REGULAR OPERATING HOURS

Monday - Thursday: 4PM - 9PM

Friday: 4PM - 11PM

Saturday: 11AM - 11PM

Sunday: 11AM - 9PM

LOCATION

The Veranda is located at 2001-2003 Diamond Blvd. Concord, CA 94520. The Ice Rink is located in Fountain Pavilion Park, in front of the Veranda LUXE Theater.

PARKING

Parking is available to customers on a first come, first served basis. For more information, click HERE.

CONTACT INFORMATION

https://shoptheveranda.com/ice/

Email: theveranda@icerinkevents.com

Phone: 925-966-7822