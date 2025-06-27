ICE detainments at Concord court trigger protests

Another round of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainments at Concord’s immigration court Thursday sparked protests.

At least two people who showed up for routine immigration court hearings were detained by ICE agents.

A man named Tony has been visiting court regularly to protest ICE.

"It is infuriating that people are not getting their due process, and it shows the level of violence that this government is taking on people who are showing up to their court hearing," he said.

Tony said the agents' tactics have changed. Previously, ICE walked detainees out of the building to a waiting car. On Thursday, video showed ICE vehicles pulling over in the middle of the street and blocking traffic.

Tony said the increasing frequency of the ICE detainments in court is troubling.

"It's very upsetting to see everyday this continue to happen and people are not aware," he said. "In another way this is us also raising awareness that this is actually happening here in Concord."

Across the Bay in San Francisco, a small group of protesters gathered, anticipating the Concord detainees would be brought there. NBC Bay Area never saw anyone arrive.

Immigration attorney Ali Saidi believes detainees are now being taken to Sacramento instead. He believes both Concord detainees were seeking asylum.

Saidi blasted ICE agents for their tactics, including face coverings and what he claims is a failure to identify themselves.

"It’s a very, very troubling development, and it's right out of a playbook that our clients have seen very much in the countries that they come from and that they fled from," he said.

Despite the fear, Saidi urges immigrants to reach out to legal service providers and know their rights before going to court, stressing the importance of still showing up, noting many people are still winning asylum cases.

"It's important to know that even though this tactic is new, it's intended to scare people into not coming to court," he said. "If people don’t come to court, then they are automatically ordered deported without them even being here."