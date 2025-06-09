2 officers hurt, 60 arrested as ICE protests in SF turn violent

San Francisco police arrested about 60 people, including juveniles, after a protest in the city's Financial District escalated into violence on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to two officers and significant property damage, authorities said.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said the violence began around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sansome and Washington streets, where officers were monitoring a demonstration. Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at Sansome Street, carrying signs and chanting slogans against ongoing federal immigration enforcement and the recent deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

According to police, some individuals in the crowd became violent, allegedly committing crimes that included assault and felony vandalism.

As the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, many demonstrators dispersed. However, police said that others continued to engage in what was described as illegal activity. Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one of them had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

As the unrest spread to Market and Kearny streets, protesters allegedly vandalized buildings and a police patrol vehicle. Police said some participants split from the main group and continued damaging property in surrounding areas.

A smaller group then moved to the 200 block of Montgomery Street, where officers issued dispersal orders. After repeated warnings were ignored, police carried out arrests.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.

According to BART, its Embarcadero station had to suspend train operations due to "civil disturbance".

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie noted that a lot of Muni vehicles were vandalized, and windows of local businesses were broken in the district.

"Everyone in this country has a right to make their voice heard peacefully, and local law enforcement will always protect that right and the rights of everyone in our city to be safe. But we will never tolerate violent and destructive behavior…" Lurie said on social media.

"Violence directed at law enforcement or public servants is never acceptable," he emphasized.

In a social media post, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged Californians to "not use violence" and "stay peaceful" in their demonstrations.

"Don't give (President) Donald Trump what he wants," he said. "Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm."

"Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace," he added.

Tensions between Newsom and Trump escalated over the weekend following the president's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to recent unrest over ICE operations.

In a letter to the Department of Defense, Newsom called the deployment a serious breach of state sovereignty and vowed legal action. Trump, in a social media post, defended the deployment as necessary to restore law and order and accused the Governor of incompetence.