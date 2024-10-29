Idaho woman speaks out following carjacking in Martinez

Two Idaho women, visiting the Bay Area for a family member’s funeral, survived a terrifying attack. The mom and daughter were violently carjacked at the Martinez bus station.

“At that moment, I didn’t think I was in any danger. I was right in front of the station,” the victim said.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she had just dropped her brother off at the Amtrak train station in Martinez Friday morning, when stranger jumped in the car and took off.

“The victims were in the process of moving some luggage in the back of the car and unknown female at the time forcibly removed the passenger and drove off,” said Capt Patrick Salamid, Martinez Police Department.

The victim, who did not want to identified says her 75-year-old mother, who was in the passenger seat before getting pushed out was dragged several feet, she’s scraped and bruised all over her body.

“She didn’t care that my mom was hanging out. She pushed her out. She kept on going, knowing she was hanging halfway out the car and into the street and she just kept going. She didn’t care,” the victim said.

The suspect made off with all of the victims belongings including their phones which eventually led to the suspect’s arrest in Walnut Creek

“She was using it the whole time, and the cops were able to ping the location of my phone,” the victim said. “She’s facing Felony carjacking charges and being held at Martinez Detention Faculty on $315,000 bail,” Salamid said.

The victim is grateful she and her mother survived. They were in California for her father’s funeral on Thursday. Already emotionally hurting, the attack was something they never saw coming.

“It’s very scary it’s something you only hear on TV and I never thought it would happen to me. I was only out of my car for a couple of seconds,” she said.

Police said the suspect had been denied a train ticket earlier in the morning for disruptive behavior. The suspect now faces carjacking, elder abuse and resisting arrest charges.