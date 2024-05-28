Igor Tregub leads Berkeley special election results as votes are tallied

Early returns in Berkeley's special election Tuesday night for a City Council seat in District 4 show Igor Tregub in the lead after ranked-choice voting totals were tallied.

Four progressive candidates, all with between a few years to two decades of experience in public service, were vying for the seat after councilmember Kate Harrison announced her resignation during a Jan. 30 City Council meeting, citing dysfunction in the city's bureaucracy, among other local issues.

"Berkeley's processes are broken, and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve on this body," Harrison said during her resignation speech.

District 4 includes Berkeley's Downtown district and several blocks of residential streets between Oxford Way and Sacramento Street. The L-shaped district has a population of about 15,700 residents, as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

According to the latest numbers from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters on Tuesday night, Tregub — a former member of various city panels, including Berkeley's rent board -- had more than 56% of the vote compared to more than 43% for Elana Auerbach.

The other two candidates who didn't make the final round of ranked-choice voting as of Tuesday night were Ruben Hernandez Story — who currently works as Berkeley District 2 councilmember Terry Taplin's chief of staff — and Soli Alpert, who served as Harrison's campaign manager for the Berkeley mayoral race.