Police Respond to Illegal Sideshow in Oakland

Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Oakland early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Harrison Street, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt.

Oakland police said they responded to reports of gunshots and cars and spectators blocking the streets.

When officers got there, spectators took off and they didn't find any shooting victims.

There were no reports of any arrests.

