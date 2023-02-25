Police Investigate Illegal Sideshows in Oakland, Big Rig Involved

Police are investigating illegal sideshows that happened in Oakland overnight and big rig truck was involved during one of the incidents.

One of the sideshows happened just before midnight Friday near Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard.

Police said dozens of vehicles were involved in sideshows across Oakland, including one on Grand Avenue.

Another sideshow happened near Ede's Avenue and Hegenberger Road.

There was a chaotic scene at one of the locations as a big rig was involved in the sideshow.

The video showed the truck doing donuts as people cheered and jumped on the back.

Police said these are active investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510)777-8570.