Immigration

ICE activity in Bay Area: Several people detained by agents at SF courthouse

The detainments are the latest in a string of ICE activity reported in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

By Michael Bott and Kristofer Noceda

Several people were seen being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday morning at a San Francisco immigration courthouse.

The detainments are the latest in a string of ICE activity reported in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

Tuesday's incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at San Francisco Immigration Court. Video recorded by NBC Bay Area shows ICE agents in plainclothes wearing masks taking a person into an unmarked vehicle parked outside the courthouse.

About 30 minutes later a group of ICE agents were seen detaining another man and taking him into an unmarked vehicle.

At around 10:30 a.m., a third man was seen detained by agents and taken into an unmarked van. The man told an NBC Bay Area reporter he was from Guatemala.

There have been at least four people detained in Tuesday's ICE activity at the courthouse.

ICE has arrested people in recent weeks in San Jose, San Francisco and Concord.

The agency also made the most immigrant arrests in a single day in its history last Tuesday, detaining more than 2,200 people, NBC News reports citing a source familiar with the arrests and an ICE spokesperson who confirmed the numbers.

President Donald Trump has used the Alien Enemies Act to quickly deport some undocumented immigrants with limited or no due process.

Meanwhile, the ICE activity prompted protests across the state, including several that took place Monday in San Francisco and San Jose.

