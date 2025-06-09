Immigration protests: Bay Area demonstrators rally against ICE activity, travel ban

Protests against immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump's travel ban are expected to take place in the Bay Area Monday.

Here's what we know about the planned demonstrations.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

San Francisco travel ban protest

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Front steps of San Francisco City Hall

San Jose immigration rally

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: San Jose City Hall

San Francisco immigration rally

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 24th Street Mission BART Station

NBC Bay Area crews will be covering these events. Stay tuned for updates.