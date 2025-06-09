Immigration protests: Bay Area demonstrators rally against ICE activity, travel ban

Protests against immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump's travel ban are expected to take place in the Bay Area Monday.
Here's what we know about the planned demonstrations.
San Francisco travel ban protest
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Front steps of San Francisco City Hall
San Jose immigration rally
- When: 4:30 p.m.
- Where: San Jose City Hall
San Francisco immigration rally
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 24th Street Mission BART Station
NBC Bay Area crews will be covering these events. Stay tuned for updates.
