Activists to rally in response to ICE action at Bay Area courthouses

Protests are planned Wednesday in response to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement action at a San Francisco courthouse.

Federal agents detained at least four people who showed up for hearings on Tuesday with immigration judges. Immigration activists also said at least four more people were detained at a courthouse in Concord.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez provides the latest on ICE action at San Francisco immigration courthouses.

Activists said the ICE action is a violation of due process and are planning rallies in San Francisco, Concord and Sacramento. Organizers said the purpose is to defend due process and condemn the Trump administration's tactics.

It was still not known late Tuesday why the individuals were detained on Tuesday.

Activists and immigration lawyers said it is important to have legal representation before and at the hearings, but it is expensive. Community leaders last week asked San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to include $1.5 million for legal services for undocumented immigrants in his budget plan.

Mahan is expected to release his final budget message in June.

While the recent ICE action at Bay Area courthouses is causing fear, attorneys said it is important for people to show up at their hearings because if they don't, ICE can show up at their house. Once a final removal order has been issued, it is very difficult to get it reopened, attorneys said.