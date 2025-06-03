An immortally fun '80s movie will again open this free Santa Cruz series

What to Know "Free Movies on the Beach"

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

June 13-Aug. 8, 2025

Friday nights at 9 p.m. (no screening July 4)

"The Lost Boys," which features several scenes filmed at the boardwalk, is the popular opener to the series; "Men in Black," "Clueless," and other classic films are on the 2025 schedule

CALIFORNIA LOVES MOVIES: We don't know that we could pop enough popcorn to munch upon as we comb through every schedule, every line-up, every cinematic outdoor extravaganza showing around the Golden State over the summer of 2025. We do live in a cinematically sublime state that has many movie-watching choices, including those excellent alfresco events that grace the calendar starting around June. But there is one film-loving destination that can be counted on to always start its annual film series with the same movie, each and every year, and this is something to be noted. After all, many places change up their film slates every summer, except for one beachy bastion of vampiric cool.

LONG LIVE '80S VAMPIRES: If we told you this series-opening film has teeth — or very pointy vampire fangs, to be more accurate — the next words you'd likely say would be "Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk" (though shout it, rather than say it, you certainly might, given the enthusiasm people have for both the location and the film in question). The glittering wave-close land o' amusements is where "The Lost Boys" was partially filmed nearly 40 years ago, making the ride-filled boardwalk and those legendary on-screen immortalists a dreamy duo for the ages.

"THE LOST BOYS"... will open "Free Movies on the Beach" at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, gracing the only Friday the 13th in 2025. That would be June 13, so be sure to make your way to the sand on that oh-so-perfect date for your date with the silver-screen vampires. If you can't get "Lost" that night, other classic films are on the upcoming schedule, with "Men in Black," the 1984 "Ghostbusters," and "Clueless" adding flair to the foam-close cinema. Note that while this series will unspool over several summer Fridays, "Free Movies" will take July 4 off. Craving details? Sink your teeth into this page pronto.