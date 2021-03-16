In a Shift, Biden Endorses a ‘Talking Filibuster' to Change Senate Rules

Biden said senators should have to "work for the filibuster"

US President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, speaks about the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he supports overhauling the Senate filibuster to require the minority to talk on the floor in order to block legislation, endorsing a momentous change that some progressives say could help advance his agenda.

Biden said senators should have to "work for the filibuster" when asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if he'll have to choose between preserving the 60-vote rule and advancing his agenda.

"I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said in an interview published Tuesday evening. "And this is — a filibuster, you had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking alone."

