In it to end it

Virtual Workout Fundraiser, Friday, July 1st, 2022 through July 31st, 2022

Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence, Santa Clara County’s oldest and largest non-profit domestic violence service provider, will hold a virtual fundraiser sponsored by the San Francisco 49ers and Blue Shield of California with proceeds benefiting efforts by the Bay Against Abuse Coalition to combat domestic violence. The event will begin on Friday, July 1st, 2022 and run through July 31st, 2022. Participants can register at the following link: atlasgo.org/InItToEndIt

Next Door Solutions will host the virtual fundraiser in conjunction with four Bay Area providers of shelter and supportive services for victims and survivors of intimate partner violence (domestic violence) representing each of the counties. The coalition was formed in response to the challenges of the coronavirus emergency and serves to strengthen the partnerships between those addressing abuse across the Bay Area and includes: Marin County-based Center for Domestic Peace; San Francisco-based La Casa de las Madres; Alameda County-based SAVE (Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments); and Contra Costa County-based STAND! For Families Free of Violence.

In a continuation of their long-standing involvement in the Bay Area community to combat domestic violence, the San Francisco 49ers are once again the primary sponsors of the event.

Proceeds for the event are raised by participants who register starting at $25 and funds raised by friends and family supporting the participant’s efforts. Participants log and track their choice of workout activities from July 1st through July 31st and their results may qualify them for prizes and drawings. Examples include activities based on hours, such as meditation, yoga, dancing, stair climbing and weight lifting; or activities based on miles, such as cycling, hiking/walking, running, rowing, swimming, and wheelchair workouts.

More information can be found here: https://www.nextdoorsolutions.org/inittoendit/



