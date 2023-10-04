In-person services to close at San Francisco City Hall for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial

In-person services will not be available at San Francisco’s City Hall Thursday, according to the city, although access to certain services will still be available online, over the phone, and at other locations.

The change is due to street closures and reduced access to city hall for the memorial service honoring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The city also provided alternate methods for accessing city hall departments on the day of.

All in-person services are planned to resume as normal Friday.