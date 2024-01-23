Increased police presence planned for South Bay school district on Tuesday

There will be an increased police presence on all Fremont Union High School District campuses Tuesday as a precaution over a threat believed to be non-credible, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

In a statement on social media, the DPS said district staff had received an anonymous email Monday that made threats against four of the district’s campuses: Fremont, Homestead, Lynbrook and Monta Vista high schools. Staff then contacted the police.

The threat is not believed to be credible, DPS said, but “out of an abundance of caution we are going to have police presence at all five of our school campuses in the morning, starting before 8:30 a.m.”

School would otherwise be in session as usual. The agency said it would be investigating the situation and the sender of the email.

DPS is working with the FUHSD, SClara County Sheriff’s Office & San Jose PD on this threat. We will be providing additional police presence tomorrow, 1/24/24, at Fremont & Homestead High Schools.



If you have any information regarding these threats, e contact DPS at 408-730-7110.

DPS said it planned to share more information as it became available.