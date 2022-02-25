Increased Shuttle Service, Accessibility Improvements Unveiled at SF's Golden Gate Park

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will see new improvements within the next few days -- improvements aimed at making the park more accessible for elderly visitors and those with disabilities -- city officials said.

According to both the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the free Golden Gate Park Shuttle will see significant improvements such as new weekday service, an expanded route, and more stops.

Then on Monday, construction will commence at the Golden Gate Bandshell parking lot. The project will consist of adding 20 new accessible parking spaces, repaving walkways, new curb ramps, and adding a new accessible route to the park's Japanese Tea Garden.

Previously, the free Golden Gate Park Shuttle ran along John F. Kennedy Drive on weekends only and focusing on attractions in the park's eastern half such as the Music Concourse area, the Conservatory of Flowers, and the Rose Garden.

Under the new improvements, the shuttle will provide free service from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with buses every 25 minutes. Additionally, on weekends, a third shuttle will be added from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., ensuring pickups every 15 minutes, city officials said.

The shuttle will also see new stops added, including Stow Lake Boathouse and cafe, Haight and Stanyan streets, and the de Young Museum. The new stops will help easier connect people to other transit Muni transit lines as well as more of the park's iconic spots.

The modifications are part of the first phase of more improvements set to come for the shuttle service. More stops are planned, as well as new seating, bus shelters, and extra signage, according to city officials.

The newly unveiled improvements were based on feedback from elderly residents and those with disabilities. For more information about the shuttle, including a map, visit sfrecpark.org.