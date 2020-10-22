Indoor Dining to Resume, Entertainment Centers to Reopen in Alameda County

Indoor dining, movie theaters and entertainment centers in Alameda County are allowed to reopen Friday, marking the end of monthslong closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the county moved into the red reopening tier last month and is now in the orange tier, it has opted for a slower reopening plan.

The staff at Plank is gearing up to get the bowling business rolling again now that they have the green light to reopen.

"We've had bowling calls for eight months now," Leigh Fike said. "People want to bowl all the time. They love to come in and bowl. It’s been nonstop calls the entire time that we've been closed."

Plank put in dividers between lanes and will allow 20 people at a time.

"It feels like we’re coming alive again," Fike said.

With the rainy season on the way, Alameda County businesses are welcoming the chance to restart indoor operations in a safe way. The past eight months have been rough.

"Very frustrated because other counties were able to do that before us," Plank General Manager Jorge Garcia said.