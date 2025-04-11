Indoor soccer program in San Jose aims to keep at-risk youth away from gangs

Two gyms in San Jose will host indoor soccer games on Friday and Saturday nights as part of an effort to offer potentially at-risk children an alternative to street life.

San Jose police are teaming up with the San Jose Earthquakes and other groups to offer indoor soccer, also known as futsal, on Friday nights at George V. LeyVa Middle School and Saturday nights at Washington United Youth Center. A 10-week league open to middle schoolers and high schoolers kicks off Friday night.

"I want the community and really the kids to know that we got you, the community has you," said Robert Davis with the Earthquakes.

Some Earthquakes players will be on hand for some of the festivities, with the goal of inspiring children to make good choices.

Right now, a gang problem that threatens to expand has city and civic leaders worried.

"It’s a race, quite frankly, to try and get to these kids before the gangs do, to show them that there are opportunities out there for them," said Brian Shab, San Jose's assistant chief of police.

The Earthquakes said the hope is to expand the program if all goes well. Morgan Hill and Gilroy also want in on the project.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring kids safely indoors," Councilman Domingo Candelas said. "What we’re providing is a safe space for kids to play soccer. But more importantly, this is a public safety thing."