Infant Found Safe After Taken During Car Theft in Concord: Officials

Police are investigating after a suspect stole a van while a 4-month-old child was inside in Concord Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Ygnacio Valley and Clayton roads.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to Concord police, a family was going inside a Wing Stop restaurant to pick up some food. They left the 4-month-old child inside the car when someone jumped into the van.

That's when the family called police.

About 20 minutes later, officers found the car with the baby still inside in Ayers Drive.

Concord police said the child was unharmed and the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.

This was the second incident Thursday where a child was taken during a car theft in the Bay Area.

Earlier Thursday, another child was found safe after the vehicle she was in was stolen in Pittsburg, the Pittsburg Police Department said.

Police have cleared the area. https://t.co/3JrkOmtftq — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) November 12, 2021

This story is developing, check back for updates.