Inflation in the Bay Area: Breaking Down Why Everything Costs More

If it seems like everything around us is costing more these days, you're right.

The latest inflation numbers are higher this week compared to last week, with everything from food to gas on the rise.

In San Jose, Cafe Rosalena owner Bryan Garrett breaks down why even his sandwiches are costing more these days.

"It's not only the food costs here, it's what got it here -- transportation, distribution, labor to get it here," Garrett said.

The government calls it a rising consumer price index. Garrett calls it a gas problem -- fuel costs make it more expensive to move product, whether the destination is the sandwich shop or the store.

And it's not just food that costs more, it's people too. According to Adobe Analytics, domestic flights cost 47% more than they did at the beginning of this year.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre spoke to Robert Reich, UC Berkeley professor and former secretary of labor, about what we can do to fight inflation.