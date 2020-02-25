2 Injured After SUV Plows Into Pedestrians, Building, Police Car in SF

A vehicle in San Francisco late Monday ran down two pedestrians on a sidewalk, struck a building then minutes later, proceeded to hit a police patrol car before two suspects were arrested, according to police.

At 9:25 p.m. Monday, police received a call of a white SUV driving recklessly in the area of Haight and Ashbury, police said. Witnesses told police the occupants of the car were yelling and making threatening statements to several people on the street, mainly homeless people.

The car then drove up on the sidewalk and hit two homeless people, leaving them with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The car struck at least one building in the area of Haight and Ashbury or Haight and Page as it fled.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Twin Peaks area, police said. As the officers approached the scene on Crown Terrace, they saw a car coming towards them at a high rate of speed. The officers tried to avoid a collision, but the suspect vehicle accelerated and hit the front of their patrol car, police said.

Both occupants of the SUV quickly exited the car, but the officers were able to take them into custody, police said.

The two pedestrian and the driver of the suspect vehicle, who suffered minor injuries from the air bag deployment, were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. No officers were injured, police said.