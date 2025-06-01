San Francisco

Injured hiker rescued by helicopter after falling over cliff in SF

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hiker on San Francisco's Battery Crosby Trail was rescued in a joint helicopter operation on Sunday after falling over a cliff and suffering minor injuries.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the distress call from a person who reported an adult victim that had fallen off the cliff just before 2 p.m. and was stuck on an edge on the trail in the Presidio.

A firefighter made contact with the victim and requested an aerial evacuation. A California Highway Patrol H30 helicopter staffed with an SFFD Helicopter Rescue Technician was sent to recover the hiker.

They were air lifted to safety and the victim was evaluated in an SFFD ambulance. The hiker did not require hospitalization.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
