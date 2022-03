Mountain View police are investigating a major injury crash involving a bicyclist and a truck.

The collision happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 237 and El Camino Real, police said.

Details about injuries were not immediately available.

Police said lane closures are expected to last for several hours.

All lanes of northbound Grant Road from Phyllis Avenue to El Camino Real are shut down. The two right lanes of eastbound El Camino Real are also shut down.

