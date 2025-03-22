San Jose

Multiple injuries reported following crash in San Jose, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police are investigating a crash with reported injuries Saturday morning.

The incident happened near McKee Road and Jackson Avenue.

San Jose police said that multiple people were seriously injured and sent to local hospitals, with one reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Jackson Avenue were closed to drivers due to the investigation.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

