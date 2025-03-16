Inmate found dead at Redwood City correctional center

A 25-year-old inmate was found dead at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City Saturday, officials said.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office personnel were notified of an incarcerated man found unresponsive in a housing unit at the facility at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to officials.

Sheriff's Office personnel administered lifesaving measures until medical staff stationed inside the facility arrived. Despite their efforts, the inmate, described as a 25-year-old white man, was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel, officials said.

The general population pod where the man was housed had received a routine safety check a short time prior, according to officials.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office and sheriff's detectives are conducting independent investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The person will be identified by the coroner's office after his family has been notified. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death, according to officials.