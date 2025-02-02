Richmond

Intermittent flaring reported at Richmond refinery, ‘no threat' to community

By Bay City News

Richmond Refinery
AP

There has been "recent intermittent flaring" at Chevron's Richmond refinery, but the flaring does not represent a threat to the community, according to a public safety alert issued Sunday morning.

There is no offsite impact to the community, the Richmond Fire Department said on social media.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The flarings are described as CWS Level 1, the alert said. The Richmond Fire Department is closely monitoring conditions at the refinery and is in constant communication with Chevron staff, according to the alert issued at 11:22 a.m.

Martinez Feb 1

Contra Costa County lifts shelter in place order triggered by Martinez refinery fire

Benicia Oct 31, 2024

Valero's Benicia refinery fined $82 million for emissions violations

A "CWS Level 1" refers to the lowest level of alert within a Community Warning System, indicating a minor incident that is not expected to have off-site health consequences and typically does not require any community action.

Flaring is the burning of excess gas that occurs during equipment shutdowns or malfunctions.

The flaring at the Richmond refinery comes one day after at least six people were injured in a fire Saturday at the Martinez Refining Company that prompted a shelter-in-place alert for some nearby residents.

Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment and three were released, said Ted Leach, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District captain. Two others were treated at the scene and released, he said.

To monitor current air quality conditions, visit richmondairmonitoring.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us