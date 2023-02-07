Deputy Hurt in Crash on I-580 in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 580, just west of Interstate 238.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tya Modeste said the deputy involved was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown and is under investigation, Modeste said.

