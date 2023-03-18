East Bay

Section of Interstate 680 Closed Over the Weekend for Reconstruction

Caltrans said the freeway will be closed from Sunol to Pleasanton until early Monday morning

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Northbound Interstate 680 in Sunol and Pleasanton is closed this weekend for ongoing reconstruction, according to Caltrans. 

The freeway closed at 10 p.m. Friday between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a roadway reconstruction project on northbound Interstate 680 stretching from Sunol to San Ramon.

Southbound Interstate 680 will remain open and is not affected by the closure. 

Northbound travelers heading to Dublin, San Ramon and all points north on Interstate 680 may exit the freeway at Calaveras Road in Sunol. 

Travelers intending to reach eastbound Interstate 580 may take state Highway 84 in Sunol (Vallecitos Road/Isabel Avenue) to Interstate 580 in Pleasanton.

