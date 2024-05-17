I-680 weekend closure: Maps, detours, what to know

A portion of Interstate 680 will be shut down this weekend to allow crews to continue a paving project in the East Bay.
The partial closure includes three left lanes of southbound I-680 between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton. Caltrans said lanes will shut down starting 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.
Two right lanes of I-680 will remain open during the project, but Caltrans encourages motorists to take alternative routes.
The same closure is scheduled for May 31 to June 3.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Detours during partial Interstate 680 closure
- Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.
- Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.
- Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.
- Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.
Full shutdown locations during partial Interstate 680 closure
- Southbound Saint Patrick Way onramp onto southbound I-680
Lane closure locations (not full closure) during partial Interstate 680 closure
- Three left lanes closed on southbound I-680 between Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon and I-580/I-680 connector in Dublin
- Far left lane (Express Lane) and left shoulder closed on northbound I-680 between Amador Valley Blvd in Dublin and Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon