I-680 weekend closure: Maps, detours, what to know

A portion of Interstate 680 will be shut down this weekend to allow crews to continue a paving project in the East Bay.

The partial closure includes three left lanes of southbound I-680 between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton. Caltrans said lanes will shut down starting 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

Two right lanes of I-680 will remain open during the project, but Caltrans encourages motorists to take alternative routes.

The same closure is scheduled for May 31 to June 3.

Detours during partial Interstate 680 closure

Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Full shutdown locations during partial Interstate 680 closure

Southbound Saint Patrick Way onramp onto southbound I-680

Lane closure locations (not full closure) during partial Interstate 680 closure

Three left lanes closed on southbound I-680 between Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon and I-580/I-680 connector in Dublin

Far left lane (Express Lane) and left shoulder closed on northbound I-680 between Amador Valley Blvd in Dublin and Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon

Maps of Interstate 680 weekend closure