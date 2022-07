An overpass on Interstate 80 in Berkeley was damaged Wednesday after it was struck by big rig hauling an excavator, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision is reported on eastbound I-80 at the Gilman Street offramp. Crews have blocked off the area and are investigating the damage.

CHP said the incident is considered a hit-and-run collision and describe the vehicle as a blue big rig towing a John Deer excavator with heavy damage.

No other information was immediately available.