Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 80 in Oakland, Near Approach to Bay Bridge

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in Oakland near the approach to the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers initially responded shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of I-80 with Interstates 580 and 880.

The death and the resulting investigation shut down the high-occupancy vehicle flyover lane for westbound 80 and backed up traffic on the highway Friday morning.

The roadway was cleared by shortly before 7:45 a.m., CHP officials said.