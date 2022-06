Westbound Interstate 80 is closed in the Vacaville area due to a deadly collision, the CHP said late Friday morning.

The closure is at Lagoon Valley Road, according to the CHP.

The CHP asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

W/B I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road is closed due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/kiHvLDn4nF — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) June 3, 2022

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.