Oakland

CHP investigating shooting on I-980 in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting reported Tuesday on Interstate 980 in Oakland.

Police confirmed a shooting occurred on I-980 at 18th Street after CHP got a call from Highland Hospital around 3:15 p.m. reporting a possible freeway shooting victim.

CHP officials said the victim, a male, did not call 911 himself and arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
