Interview: Hunter Pence talks about his role on the Bay Area Host Committee

Uniting the Bay Area through sport. That’s the mission of the Bay Area Host Committee, a nonprofit committed to showing off the region to the world.

First up is the NBA All-Star Game, the first of three global sporting events in the Bay Area over the next two years.

NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang chatted with former San Francisco Giant and World Series champion Hunter Pence, who still lives in the city, about his favorite places to take visitors and his role on the committee. Catch the conversation in the video player above.