Santa Cruz County

Introducing Gateway to Big Basin: New Park Coming to Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A piece of land near Big Basin Redwoods State Park once viewed as an eyesore will eventually become a new park.

The 153-acre plot near Boulder Creek was previously featured on an episode of "Hoarders" due to the junk cars and mountains of trash covering the property, but it will eventually be known as Gateway to Big Basin.

Santa Cruz County battled with the landowner for years trying to get the property cleaned up. The junk has since been removed and the land is getting a new owner before being turned into a park.

When open to the public, the park will serve as a scenic entryway to Big Basin, which was hit hard by the CZU Fire in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz CountySanta Cruz MountainsBig Basin Redwoods State Park
