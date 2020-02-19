Suspect Turns Self in After Homicide at San Jose Airbnb Rental Home

A 25-year-old suspect in a homicide at an Airbnb rental home in San Jose turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Ryoichi Fuseya was accompanied by his attorney when he showed up at sheriff's office headquarters, the sheriff's office said. He was questioned, arrested and booked into jail on murder charges in connection with the discovery of a woman who was found dead inside a home in the East Foothills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The woman's body was found inside a home on Mountain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue.

The sheriff's office has yet to release the woman's identity, how she was killed or why she was at the house. Tenants said they did not recall seeing a woman inside the house.

Officers collecting surveillance tape from neighbor security camera.

Airbnb confirmed the house as being listed as a rental on its website. It's not clear if the home was being rented at the time of the killing.

Investigators spent the day Wednesday collecting surveillance video. One neighbor said he thought he heard gunshots in his footage. The sheriff's office declined to comment on that speculation.