Investigation Continues Into Shooting at De Anza High School in Richmond

A shooting took place at Richmond's De Anza High School during a fight on the school's campus Friday, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but a student was injured during the altercation that happened shortly after the final bell of the day, police said. The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The campus re-opened for after-school activities after police left the campus.

Investigators are continuing to look into the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Dispatch at (510) 233-1214 or Richmond's anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS.