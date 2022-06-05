Investigation Underway After Man Dies in Novato House Fire

Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unconscious inside a burning home in Novato last week.

John Matthew Turley was found by firefighters on the second floor of a secondary structure behind a home in the 1900 block of Center Road, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

A fire was reported at the address about 9:09 a.m. and crews were told that two people were inside.

One man was able to escape on his own but was badly injured, the sheriff's office said. Turley was not able to get out and firefighters found him unresponsive.

They brought him out to the driveway and tried to resuscitate him, but he failed to respond and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and an autopsy with toxicology testing is also being done, the sheriff's office said.